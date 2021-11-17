Earlier today Abhishek Bachchan had shared a picture of his princess Aaradhya Bachchan from her birthday celebration. And now mommy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared glimpses of their darling daughter’s tenth birthday bash in Maldives. Abhishek and Aishwarya along with their daughter are in the tropical paradise not just to have a fun-filled vacay, but even to celebrate Aaradhya’s birthday. The birthday girl is looking pretty in pink and the celebration looks an amazing one.

Aaradhya Bachchan’s 10th Birthday Bash Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

