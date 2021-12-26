Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave a sneak peek into her Christmas 2021 celebration via Instagram which looked colourful. Last night, the actress took to Instagram and shared a selfie featuring her and daughter Aaradhya all decked up in red outfits for the X-mas night. The mother-daughter duo look jolly in the click as they wish Merry Christmas to all.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)