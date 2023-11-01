Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 50th birthday today, November 1, 2023, with her family. While the Ponniyin Selvan star was flooded with heartfelt wishes on social media, her recent public appearance has gained our attention. The actress twinned in white with her daughter Aaradhya as the duo stepped out in the city. Aishwarya looked gorgeous as always in her ethnic outfit. Aaradhya chose to keep it casual with white tips and blue trousers. Her iconic song "Kajra Re" playing in the background, added more to the excitement. The mother-daughter duo posed for photographs. Aishwarya was later seen hugging her mother, Brindya Rai. ‘Too Much Photoshopped’! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Accused of Air-Brushing Her Photos To Look Slim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

