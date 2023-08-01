The Cinematograph (Amendment Bill) 2023 which was passed in the Rajya Sabha has now been passed in the Lok Sabha as well. This bill "will fight the menace of piracy, ensure minimum government interference as the need to renew the licence in every 10 years is done away with". Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to congratulate Anurag Thakur, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, and others "who worked tirelessly to make this amendment a reality."

View Ajay Devgn's Tweet:

This is indeed a significant step for our industry. Congratulations to @ianuragthakur & those who worked tirelessly to make this amendment a reality. https://t.co/53tN3bKk8X — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 1, 2023

