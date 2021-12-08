Ajay Devgn is directing, producing and starring in the upcoming film Runway 34. Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh would also be seen in the lead. Ajay has dropped a BTS picture from the sets of the film. He is seen holding the camera in front of Big B and the background of the image is blurred. But what caught everyone’s attention is his caption for this post. Ajay captioned it as, “My kind of selfie... #Runway34”.

Runway 34 BTS Pic

