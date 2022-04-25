Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan have kickstarted the filming of their untitled next. The superstar took to social media and shared a video which sees him and the actress beginning the filming of their project with a coconut-breaking ritual and a small prayer. Akki also asked movie title suggestions from fans. Have a look. Akshay Kumar Steps Down As Brand Ambassador Of Vimal Elaichi, Issues Apology And Says ‘Will Not Endorse Tobacco’.

Watch Video:

With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it 💫 In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/nSUmWXbWlK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 25, 2022

