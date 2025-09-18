Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has stepped into the acting and entertainment world now and often shares funny reels with his girlfriend Sophie Shine. Recently, he shared a new reel on social media where he recreated an iconic scene of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar from the movie 'Heyy Babyy'. Dhawan enacting Akshay's character flirts with another woman before Sophie steps into the scene and immediately changes his tone and behaviour when Sophie comes near him. Fans love how Dhawan enacts Akshay's character and the video goes viral on social media. ‘Having Gulab Jamun With My Gulab’ Former India Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan Shares Adorable Picture With His Girlfriend Sophie Shine.

Shikhar Dhawan Shares Funny Reel With His Girlfriend Sophie Shine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Original Scene of Akshay Kumar From Movie 'Heyy Babyy'

