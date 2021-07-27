Akshay Kumar recently spent an entire day with Border Security Force (BSF) in Jammu and Kashmir. During his visit, the actor has spotted a school in a crumbly condition and contributed Rs. 1 crore for rebuilding it. BSF laid the foundation stone today (July 27) and shared the happy news on Twitter along with a few pictures of the whole process.

Take A Look At The Pictures Below:

DG BSF Sh Rakesh Asthana along with Sh @akshaykumar Padma Shri laid foundation stone of Hari Om Bhatia Education Block at Govt Middle School Niru, Kashmir in presence of Smt Anu Asthana, President BWWA & Sh Surendra Panwar, SDG Western Command BSF through weblink today#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/7lO9VvQ7up — BSF (@BSF_India) July 27, 2021

