Akshay Kumar is overwhelmed by the love Atlanta showered on him during his The Entertainers US tour. The superstar took to Instagram and shared a video that sees him performing a daredevil aerial stunt during the concert. "Thank you Atlanta. What awesome energy!! Dallas, over to you now. See you on 8th," he captioned the clip. The Entertainers: Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi Set the Stage on Fire With Their Dance Moves During Atlanta Concert (Watch Video).

Watch Akshay Kumar During His Concert:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

