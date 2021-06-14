Maharashtra Government eased restrictions last week and the film industry is slowly trying to get back on its foot. As per a report in Mid-Day, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan could be the first film to hit the sets. A source told the daily that the sets were lying unused, so Akshay requested the makers to begin filming. YRF on the other hand is waiting it out till every member of Pathan and Tiger 3's crew had their first dose of vaccination. The cost of bio-bubble and other safety protocols are apparently pinching them.

