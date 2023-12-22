Actor Ali Fazal made hearts flutter by releasing a heartfelt video to celebrate wife Richa Chadha's birthday. The video, a blend of playful and tender moments, offered glimpses into their personal and professional lives, featuring behind-the-scenes footage from their work. Filled with affectionate gestures and candid scenes, it captured their journey together. Fans were treated to a mix of fun and intimate moments, showcasing the couple's chemistry both on and off-screen. The romantic gesture from Fazal garnered warm wishes and admiration from followers. Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal To Share Stage For The First Time As A Married Couple!

See Ali Fazal's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)