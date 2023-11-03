Ali Merchant and Andleeb Zaidi tied the knot on November 2 in Lucknow. The actor initially revealed his relationship with model and animal welfare activist Andleeb Zaidi on Instagram. Now that the wedding ceremony is over, the pictures are here, and they might just evoke strong emotions. The couple can be seen looking regal as they exchanged their vows in the presence of close family and friends. Ali can be seen wearing a white sherwani and on the other hand, his beautiful bribe wore a off-white Gharara Pants and Ivory gold dupatta. Ali Merchant Shares Cute Video of His Proposal on a Boat to Girlfriend Andleeb Zaidi! (Watch Video).

Check Out Ali Merchant and Andleeb Zaidi's Pictures Here:

Ali Merchant and Andleeb Zaidi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

