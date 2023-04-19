Ali Merchant has been part of the TV industry for a long time and the actor was last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Lock Up, and Bandini. The actor who is fasting in the holy month of Ramadan recently stopped a 5000-capacity music festival to pay respect to Azaan. Jubilee Actor Alok Arora Shares How He Has a Personal Connection With Partition.

Check Out the Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes TV (@etimes_tv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)