RRR trailer launch event in Mumbai was a grand success as it saw Ram Charan, Jr Ntr, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and also filmmaker SS Rajamouli in attendance. However, the highlight of the event soon became Alia who blushed to the 't' when a reporter quizzed her if 'R' is her lucky alphabet, pointing out at Ranbir Kapoor. To which Bhatt replied, "I'm stumped. Mere paas jawab nahi hai (I don't have an answer)." After a pause, she added, "Ji' (Yes), and then goes on to say 'R is a lovely alphabet but so is A."

