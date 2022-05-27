Alia Bhatt has finally reacted to hubby Ranbir Kapoor's viral video in which he can be seen playing and kissing a baby. Fans had tagged Alia after RK's adorable moment was all over social media, and here she is going all gaga over it. Alia shared the clip on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Okay! This video is a full vibe," along with a sobbing emoji. Ranbir Kapoor Playing and Kissing a Baby in This Unseen Clip Is the Cutest, Video Goes Viral!

