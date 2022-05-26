A video has surfaced online of Ranbir Kapoor in which he can be seen interacting with a baby. Fans are going gaga over RK and the little one's cuteness in the clip. In the viral video, the actor can be seen kissing the baby and also playing with him. Well, Ranbir looks the happiest in the baby's company. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Reportedly Pick South Africa as Their Honeymoon Destination.

Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nivaan gupta (@littlenivaan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)