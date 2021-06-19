Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar was recently unveiled and it gave us a sneak peek at some really stylish pictures of our favourite celebs. Here's one on Alia Bhatt. She looks cool, classy and also cute. That's not a combination you see often and that's why she is crazy good.

Check out Alia Bhatt's post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)