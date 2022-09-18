Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt has shared a stunning monochrome pic with husband Ranbir Kapoor. The Raazi star captioned this beautiful pic 'Home'. The duo is currently basking the success of Brahmāstra which is doing exceptionally well at the box office. Brahmastra: From Swades to Harry Potter, 11 Movies and Series Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-Starrer Reminded Us Of (SPOILER ALERT).

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Monochrome Still

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)