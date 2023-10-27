The highly successful cop drama Khakee, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Tusshar Kapoor in key roles, is getting a sequel. The film was released back in 2004, was a hit, and turned out to be a huge success at the box office. Now, Actor-filmmaker Aryeman Ramsay, the son of the late producer Keshu Ramsay (who backed the original film), confirmed the news in an interview with News18. He stated that the basic plot of the film is locked, and they are currently working on its script. Singham Returns: Rohit Shetty Introduces Tiger Shroff As ACP Satya in Upcoming Cop Drama, Also Starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Deepika Padukone (View Pic).

Check Out The Post Here:

