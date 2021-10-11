Amitabh Bachchan has turned a year older on October 11. The Shahenshah of Bollywood who turned 79 today has shared a cool post on social media. The megastar is seen in a casual avatar with a sling bag across his shoulder. Well, he did walk in style just like he has mentioned in the caption, ‘walking into the 80th ..’ But he what he got wrong is his own age. Instead of 79 he mentioned 80 and it was his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda who corrected Big B by dropping a comment on the post saying, ‘79th'. Ranveer Singh, Navya Naveli Nanda, Bhumi Pednekar, Aahana Kumra and many others have extended heartwarming wishes to Big B.

Amitabh Bachchan Turns 79

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

