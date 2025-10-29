Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was last seen in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar, is currently shooting for his next film titled Battle of Galwan. The movie is being directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Amitabh Bachchan has now added to the excitement surrounding the project by appearing on the film’s sets. On Wednesday (October 29), Apoorva Lakhia took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of himself with the Bollywood icon. The photo captured a moment of deep conversation between the filmmaker and Big B. He captioned the picture, "Guess what he is telling me? #legendonthesettoday," and tagged Amitabh Bachchan while sharing it. So, what does this hint at? Is Big B making an appearance in the film in a cameo role? Because we are definitely excited to watch Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan share screen space together after years! ‘This Is What Sitaare Zameen Par Means’: MrBeast Shares Epic Photo With Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan From Riyadh Event; Netizens React to the Historic Frame.

Amitabh Bachchan Visits Sets of Salman Khan’s ‘Battle of Galwan’, Director Apoorva Lakhia Shares Picture

(Photo Credit: @lakhiaapoorva/ Instagram)

