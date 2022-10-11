On the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday today (Oct 11), son Abhishek Bachchan shared a heartwarming video on Twitter as he wished the megastar. In the clip, we get to see some BTS glimpses from Kaun Banega Crorepati 14's episode which was graced by Jaya Bachchan and Junior Bachchan. Well, they both also surprised Big B on his 80th birthday. Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Decoding What Made Big B A Darling of Masses and Families for Generations!

Watch Video:

It took a lot of secrecy, a lot of planning, a lot of hard-work and a lot of rehearsals to get it right. But then again, he deserves no less! It was very emotional to be able to surprise dad and celebrate his 80th Birthday at the place he loves the most, his workplace. pic.twitter.com/se7gWqyimH — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) October 11, 2022

