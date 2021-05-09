Bollywood megastar on Sunday (May 9) got a chance to be a part of Vax Live global event which was all about the coronavirus. Amid the same, the veteran actor urged the global citizens to rise and help India in fighting the deadly second wave of COVID-19. The event also emphasised the essential of vaccination.

Amitabh Bachchan

T 3900 - Privileged to be a part of the concert .. and the fight for India .. pic.twitter.com/vlyhKVc6QG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)