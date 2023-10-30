Ananya Panday celebrates her 25th birthday today and from family, friends to fans, all have extended heartfelt wishes to the actress across social media platforms. Ananya’s dad, actor Chunky Panday too took to Instagram to wish his ‘Darling Ann’ on her special day. He wished her all the love saying ‘Happy Happy Happy Silver Jubilee’ and even shared a few throwback pics of the father-daughter duo. Ananya Panday Birthday: Bhavana Pandey Shares Cute Video To Wish Her ‘Little Drama Queen’ on Insta – WATCH.

Chunky Panday’s Birthday Wishes For Ananya Panday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chunky Panday (@chunkypanday)

