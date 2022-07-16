Ananya Panday has shared a series of gorgeous selfies on Instagram. These are a few ‘sneaky selfies’ that she took during look tests. Well, she is looking just stunning in these new pictures. Ananya can be seen in a pastel shade top. Her subtle makeup and side partition hairdo gives her a chic look. Ananya Panday Looks Charismatic in Hot Floral Lehenga and Steals the Show With Her Chic Fashion That’s Absolutely Stunning!

Ananya Panday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

