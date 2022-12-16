It was earlier reported that Ananya Panday will star in a series titled Call Me Bae, in which she will be romancing four actors. Now, as per latest reports, seems like one of the leading boys has been finalised and it's none other than Varun Sood. He is supposed to be seen as a gym trainer in the series. Did Aryan Khan Ignore Ananya Panday at Maja Ma Screening? (Watch Viral Video).

Varun Sood and Ananya Panday in Call Me Bae:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)