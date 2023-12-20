Raking in millions at the box office, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal lives up to its promise of being one of Bollywood's most intense movies. Despite facing criticism from Bollywood elites and parts of society, the Ranbir Kapoor-led film continues its unstoppable streak. Sandeep anticipates such backlash for his movie and insists that critics will be astounded by Ranbir's performance in the sequel. He emphasises that they don't even fully analyse the film and promises to continue creating similar content as the film demands it. He even said that critics will be astonished after seeing the performance of Ranbir in the sequel. Animal Park: Sequel of Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Superhit Film Officially Announced (View Post).

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Talks About Animal Park:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faridoon Shahryar (@ifaridoon)

