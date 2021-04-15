Vikram's Anniyan or as the Hindi belt knows, Aparichit, is getting a Hindi remake. Shankar will be directing the remake as well with Ranveer Singh in the lead. An extremely unnecessary remake if you ask us as we have loved and cheered for Vikram every time the dubbed version is aired on Television. Turns out we aren't the only ones. Fans of Vikram are extremely displeased with the remake and are reacting strongly about it on Twitter.

Check out the reactions here...

You can put Ranveer singh or any other actor, but nobody will match the Acting, class, and swag of our #ChiyaanVikram 💯💯. pic.twitter.com/ToMGj3JUtE — THALAPATHY SKM (@SKMANIVEL2) April 14, 2021

Anniyin remake? We will rever watch it of course . I dont know wtf happen to you sir. When will you do Indian 2 first? Please dont write it like 2.0 — Akash Ttb (@AkashTtb) April 14, 2021

What happens to u Sir, plz don't do I am biggest fan from childhood, already u did mistake by do 3 idiots remake, u also know original soul can't recreate u will do atleast New story, I bet no can t imagine other than Vikram sure 💪 — Shivu (@Directorshivraj) April 14, 2021

Sir we thought aparichitudu 2 with vikram sir. Can't even think ranveer in this. Vikram sir has given 200percent for the film. — rajsekhar (@rajsekharM) April 14, 2021

The choice is wrong. Actually U selected a wrong movie. Aparichit was dubbed in hindi already. And everyone had watched it. Making a remake, Audience will compare ranveer directly to the Legend. And that is impossible to match with him. U should try a new fresh story. — Himanshu Gupta (@Himansh06071992) April 14, 2021

Very disappointing Aparichit movie already watched by 100 crore Indians multiple times on zee cinema so this movie will be utter flop. — The lost Ranger.. (@Tonyakaironman) April 14, 2021

