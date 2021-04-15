Vikram's Anniyan or as the Hindi belt knows, Aparichit, is getting a Hindi remake. Shankar will be directing the remake as well with Ranveer Singh in the lead. An extremely unnecessary remake if you ask us as we have loved and cheered for Vikram every time the dubbed version is aired on Television. Turns out we aren't the only ones. Fans of Vikram are extremely displeased with the remake and are reacting strongly about it on Twitter.

Check out the reactions here...

Never say never

Now that's a little too much...

That disastrous 3 Idiots remake...

Kya socha tha, kya paaya

A wrong choice

Disappointment...

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)