If reports are to be believed then Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's film, Antim: The Final Truth might release digitally. Reportedly, the actioner will have a hybrid release on ZEE5 as well as single-screen theatres. The tentative release date of the film is October 15. However, there has been no official confirmation on this.

Check It Out:

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer #Antim is gearing up for a hybrid release in Zee5 and Single screen theatres simultaneously. Expected release date - October 15th. pic.twitter.com/0ktNh4j40A — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) September 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)