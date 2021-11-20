Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's actioner Antim: The Final Truth is all set to hit the cinemas on November 26. Ahead of the big release, to keep the fans intrigued the makers today (November 26) dropped a new song Koi Toh Aayega. The track just sees Salman Khan and his swag as he fights the villains. The background score of the song is also catchy. Antim is helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)