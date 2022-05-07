Anurag Basu has denied rumours of two Bollywood giants being a part of his upcoming film. The filmmaker took to Twitter and confirmed that Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor won't be part of his next and these are merely rumours.

Check Out Anurag Basu's Tweet Below:

Woke up to the news of my new film with Amir and Ranbir... Wish it was true! — anurag basu (@basuanurag) May 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)