Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, often known as Virushka by fans, celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary today. The couple had tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017. Even today fans can’t over their dreamy wedding pictures. On the occasion of their fourth wedding anniversary, Anushka has shared a series of goofy pictures posing with her hubby dearest and also penned a heartwarming note for him. She mentions in her post, “Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know!” She concludes her note saying, “May we never stop goofin’ around. I love that about us”.

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli

