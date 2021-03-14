Anushka Sharma, the recently turned mom posted a sun-kissed picture of herself on Sunday (March 14). In the picture, she can be seen sitting on a sofa and looking at the camera as sunlight falls on her face. Sharing the picture, she wrote 'Light Catcher' on the caption in Hindi font. She looks radiant in all blue outfit. She is currently embracing motherhood after welcoming her first child with Virat Kohli. The couple was blessed with a baby girl named Vamika.

Check Out Anushka Sharma's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

