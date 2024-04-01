April Fools' Day, observed annually on April 1, is a tradition where people engage in pranks and jokes, often on social media or among friends. If you remember, veteran actor Anupam Kher too had pulled off one such prank on his fans. All dolled-up by Mickey Contractor and photographed by Gautam Rajadhyaksha, he posed as Sridevi’s sister and was featured on the cover of a popular magazine dated April 1, 1991. He shared about it last year on the micro-blogging platform, revealing how that particular magazine issue had created a sensation. 'April Fool Banaya' Song With Full Lyrics: This Evergreen Mohammed Rafi Song From Movie April Fool Will Make the 1st of April More Fun With Your Friends.

April Fools’ Day Prank By Anupam Kher

This is ME on the cover of @CineBlitz magazine. It was an April fool issue dated April 1st 1991. The pic and the story along with it had created a sensation. #MickyContractor did the make up and ace photographer #GautamRajadhyaksha clicked the pic. Those were the innocent days of… pic.twitter.com/WkUWNGFYYy — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 1, 2023

