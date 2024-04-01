Remember the playful track “April Fool Banaya”, performed by the iconic playback singer Mohammed Rafi. Released in 1964, this track embodies the essence of April Fool’s Day. With its lively melody, witty lyrics, and Rafi’s enchanting vocals, it’s sure to bring laughter and cheer among friends. Listening to this timeless tune will evoke memories of playful pranks and shared laughter. Gather your friends, play “April Fool Banaya,” and enjoy a day filled with light-hearted fun and mischief. Watch the video below for the full song! April Fools' Day 2024 Images and Funny Text Messages: Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp Greetings and Wallpapers for the Fun-Filled Day.

Watch The "April Fool Banaya" Song Here With Lyrics

