Apurva is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The survival–thriller starring Tara Sutaria in the titular role showcases how she deals a horrific situation after getting abducted by four men, played by Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Sumit Gulati and Aaditya Gupta. Dhairya Karwa portrays the character of the lead actress’ fiancé in this film. Although Apurva has been labelled as a ‘predictable’ story by critics, they have praised Tara’s performance in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat directorial. The Chambal-set story revolves around a young woman who would go to any extent to survive. Apurva Movie Review: Tara Sutaria's Film is a Missed Opportunity When It Comes to Crafting a Gripping Survival-Thriller.

Watch The Trailer Of Apurva Movie Below:

The Indian Express – Tara Sutaria is expected to do the heavy-lifting and carry the film on her shoulders. She is good in certain action sequences that often involve sprinting around in a pink flowing chikankari kurta-pyjama or heavy breathing.

Times Now – The story is one we've seen before, but here Apurva takes matters into her own hands. While the story of survival is intriguing, Bhat's tale doesn't really bring anything new to the table.

Scroll.in – The new film by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, director of Brij Mohan Amar Rahe, Rasbhari and the upcoming Kill, centres on a compelling performance by Tara Sutaria. Among the other casting surprises is the comedian Rajpal Yadav as a perverse piece of work.

Firstpost – There are multiple sequences of chases and hiding. She has to combine brain and brawn and escape from the hell she’s been trapped in. Just like Anushka Sharma from NH10, Sutaria has nowhere to go. But unlike that drama, this film doesn’t jolt as effectively despite some impressive performances on display.

DNA – Apurva starts on a promising note, and you will feel invested in the narrative in the first 10-15 minutes. But later, you will realise that the thrill fizzles out due to predictable writing- at least, this is what I felt.

Free Press Journal – In a d-glam role, where she has a bigger playground to herself, she might be a bit good but a regular plot line does enough damage to the entire effort.

News18 – In a film career spanning four years, this is the first time that Tara is seen playing such a meaty part and she does a stupendous job. She gives it her all, pushes the envelope, steps out of her comfort zone, makes you root for her against all odds and is a complete revelation.

FilmiBeat – But, with Apurva, Tara proves that she is a very talented actress and if given a good role she can carry the film on her shoulders.

