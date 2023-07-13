Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are not just excited to watch his films on the silver screens, but they are even worried when it comes to his health. The superstar had suffered knee injury while shooting for Koyla and it had worsened when he was shooting for Ra.One. He had then underwent minimal invasive surgery. Later, SRK also underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee as he had continuous swelling and pain. A fan of the Jawan star now asked him about his health condition, if his knees still hurt him, during #AskSRK Session on Twitter. Shah Rukh Khan responded saying, “Always hurting but abhi tekne ki naubat se bahut door hain.” Shah Rukh Khan Returns to Mumbai Amid Reports of Getting Injured While Shooting in USA.

Shah Rukh Khan On His Knee Condition

Always hurting but abhi tekne ki naubat se bahut door hain. #Jawan https://t.co/RgDvGSaaiZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

