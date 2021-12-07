Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had recently been to the tropical paradise, Maldives. The lovebirds even dropped glimpses of their romantic vacay on social media. But looks like they are not over it yet. Arjun has shared a video on Instagram that gives a glimpse of the romantic date night that he had organised for his girlfriend during their getaway. Malaika can be seen dressed up in chic avatar and walking by the beach where their dinner date was set up. While sharing the video, Arjun captioned it as, “She is a vibe … and it’s on fleek!”

Arjun Kapoor’s Sweet Surprise For Malaika Arora

