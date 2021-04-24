Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 34th birthday today and Arjun Kapoor decided to wish him with a hilarious video featuring the actor in shirtless avatars. Arjun Kapoor tagged him as "the shirtless wonder of Juhu" as well.

Check Out Arjun Kapoor's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

