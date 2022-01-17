Arjun Rampal took to social media and shared a video wishing his elder daughter Mahikaa a very happy 20th birthday. The clip sees a compilation of all the fond memories of the actor's daughter. Mahikaa even replied to it by saying, “Aww thank you so much..I love youu.” Not to miss, the caption of the post.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)