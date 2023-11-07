Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff are all set to take their relationship to the next level. The couple, who has been in a relationship since a longtime, posted more new pics on Instagram from their formal engagement ceremony. Armaan and Aashna look happy and perfect together in these new photos from their special day. Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff Are Engaged! ‘Future Mr & Mrs’ Share Pics From the Formal Ceremony.

Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff Engagement Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashna Shroff (@aashnashroff)

