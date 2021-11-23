It has been confirmed that Atrangi Re will skip theatrical released and would directly be premiered on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. The makers have released the motion posters of the three main characters of Aanand L Rai's film and looks like this love story is going to be loaded with madness. Dhanush as Vishu, Sara Ali Khan as Rinku and the biggest Atrangi Akshay Kumar would be coming together in this much-awaited rom-com. Fans would be getting to catch a glimpse of the trio in the trailer that is all set to be released on November 24.

Akshay Kumar

Dhanush

Sara Ali Khan

