Bollywood's Khiladi, Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter and announced that it's the last day of his upcoming film Atrangi Re. In his tweet, he thanked his co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush and also mentioned filmmaker Aanand L Rai's name for creating magic. However, it is the picture that makes us wonder if he is playing a magician in the movie? Check it out.

Akshay Kumar

It’s the last day of #AtrangiRe and I can’t wait for you’ll to experience the magic created by @aanandlrai. Also a big thank you to my co-stars #SaraAliKhan and @dhanushkraja for letting me be a part of this beautiful film 🙏🏻 An @arrahman musical. Written by: #HimanshuSharma pic.twitter.com/VWbcsYOw11 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 27, 2021

