Aanand L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re had skipped theatrical release and had premiered directly on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24. Akshay Kumar has now announced that the film, also featuring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, would be airing on SonyMAX tomorrow (April 24) at 12pm and 8pm. The actor and the filmmaker can be seen enjoying pool time as they share this amazing news. Atrangi Re Movie Review: Dhanush and AR Rahman Own This Floundering Unusual Love Triangle, Co-Starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.

Atrangi Re To Air On SonyMAX

Yeh main hoon, yeh @aanandlrai hain, aur yeh meri jaadu dikhaane ki chhoti si koshish hai 😊. Aap bhi dekhiye hamari film #AtrangiRe jo ab aapke TV pe aa rahi hai kal, 24th April at 12 PM and 8 PM on @SonyMAX pic.twitter.com/T0aYgv89Bp — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 23, 2022

