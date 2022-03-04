John Abraham is all set to be seen as a super soldier in the upcoming film Attack – Part 1. The film that also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez will feature John as a lone ranger and he’d be seen leading an attack team during a counter operation. The makers have not just dropped a new poster of John as a lone ranger, but also dropped hints that the action-entertainer would be released in three parts by using the hashtag #ATTACKin3 and the part one is releasing on April 1.

John Abraham in Attack – Part 1

