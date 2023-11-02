Celebrating both love and professional milestones, Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to social media, sharing heartwarming glimpses from his anniversary and Karwa Chauth festivities. The actor expressed profound affection for his wife, Tahira Kashyap, through touching photos marking the special occasions. Amidst the celebrations, Khurrana also extended support for Kashyap's directorial debut, showering her with love and appreciation. The couple's affectionate moments and Khurrana's admiration for his wife's career achievement resonated deeply with fans, portraying a blend of personal love and professional encouragement. Ayushmann Khurrana Achieves Unplanned Success With Comedy Film Dream Girl Franchise.

See Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

