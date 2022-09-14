It's Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday today (September 14) and wifey Tahira Kashyap has the sweetest wish for her man. As she took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture of hers with hubby dearest along with an aww-worthy caption. Too cute to handle! Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday: Shirtless Pics of the Bollywood Hottie That Are Thirst Trap!

Tahira Kashyap Wishes Ayushmann Khurrana:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

