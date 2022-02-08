Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have collaborated for the first time and that too for an action entertainer titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The makers have released an announcement video and the two actors can be seen in fierce avatars, flaunting their stunts. The film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is all set to be released in theatres during the time of Christmas next year. Is Pooja Entertainment’s Big Announcement on February 6 To Be Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? (Watch Video).

Watch Announcement Video Of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan:

