Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, will be hitting the big screens on Eid on April 10. According to a report by Sacnilk Entertainment, the film has now been given a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This indicates that the upcoming actioner is suitable for unrestricted public watching with parental guidance for children under 12. Produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chillar and Alaya F. The Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer will be 2 hours 43 minutes long. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan faces a direct clash with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan at the box office. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Did You Know? Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Action Scenes Have Been Designed by Mad Max Fury Road’s Craig Macrae.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Gets U/a Certificate

#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan - Passed with U/A by CBFC with an approved runtime of 2 hours and 43 minutes.#Maidaan - Passed with U/A by CBFC with an approved runtime of 3 hours and 1 minute. Two lengthy films clashing directly on April 10. — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) April 3, 2024

