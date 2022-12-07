Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the upcoming action-entertainer starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead. The makers have now confirmed that the film will star Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kabir in Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Sonakshi Sinha and Manushi Chhillar Cast as Female Leads in Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Biggie -Reports.

Prithviraj Sukumaran In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)